Empowering Public Servants: Launch of “Pocket Guide 2.0, Being a Public Servant in Namibia

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, November 25 — In a significant move towards enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of public service delivery, the Office of the Prime Minister, in collaboration with UNDP Namibia, unveiled the revised “Pocket Guide 2.0, Being a Public Servant in Namibia” on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the Mercure Hotel in Windhoek.

This pocket guide, available both in print and digital formats, is strategically crafted to offer public servants a user-friendly and interactive learning experience. Serving as a comprehensive reference tool, it aims to support public servants in their daily roles, ultimately contributing to an overall improvement in public service delivery and facilitating greater accessibility to government services for the public.

During the launch ceremony, the Right Honourable Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila emphasized the government’s commitment to transformative reforms in the public sector, aligning with the evolving needs of the Namibian people. “This initiative is in alignment with national and continental aspirations, and is entrenching excellence and quality of service in the performance of public institutions,” stated Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The “Pocket Guide 2.0” is a testament to the government’s dedication to equipping its public servants with the tools and knowledge necessary to adapt to the dynamic landscape of public service. Its user-friendly design and interactive features are tailored to make learning and reference seamless for individuals working in various capacities within the public sector.

This initiative is not only a step towards modernizing the approach to public service but is also aligned with broader goals at the national and continental levels. By fostering excellence and quality of service, the government aims to fortify the performance of public institutions, ensuring they are responsive to the needs of the people they serve.

The launch of the “Pocket Guide 2.0” marks a milestone in the ongoing efforts to cultivate a more informed, skilled, and empowered public service workforce. As public servants embrace this valuable resource, it is anticipated that the guide will play a pivotal role in shaping a public service sector that is not only efficient but also attuned to the aspirations and expectations of the Namibian populace.