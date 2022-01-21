AFCON defending champions Algeria dumped out by Cote d’Ivoire

YAOUNDE, Jan. 21 — Algeria, defending champions of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), crashed out of the ongoing tournament in Cameroon on Thursday after losing 3-1 to Cote d’Ivoire.

Algeria needed a win to continue their AFCON campaign, but The Elephants scored two goals in the first half of the match played at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

After the interval, Cote d’Ivoire continued to dominate and scored the third goal on 53 minutes through Pepe. The winger drifted inside from the right to curl a left-footed strike past Mbolhi to make it 3-0.

Algeria was awarded a penalty following a foul on Belaili but captain Riyad Mahrez hit a penalty against the post.

Substitute Soufiane Bendebka scored a consolation goal for the Desert Foxes but it was too late for the 2019 African champions.

Cote d’Ivoire now tops Group E ahead of Equatorial Guinea who beat Sierra Leone 1-0 in Limbe to finish second. The Leone Stars finish third with two points and Algeria at the bottom with one point. (Xinhua)