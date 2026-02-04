Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Drone strikes kill 15 at health center, residential areas in southern Sudan: volunteer group
Drone strikes kill 15 at health center, residential areas in southern Sudan: volunteer group
Africa

Drone strikes kill 15 at health center, residential areas in southern Sudan: volunteer group

February 4, 2026

KHARTOUM, Feb. 4– At least 15 civilians, including seven children, were killed in drone strikes on Tuesday in the southern Sudanese city of Kadugli, a local volunteer group and witnesses said, hours after the army claimed to have broken a years-long siege there.

The Sudan Doctors Network said the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) targeted several residential neighborhoods and the Al-Shartai Health Center.

The group condemned the attack as a “flagrant violation” of international humanitarian law. “Most of the victims were patients who were receiving treatment inside the health center at the time of the strike,” a witness in Kadugli told Xinhua, adding the attack occurred at 4:00 p.m. (1400 GMT).

The RSF did not immediately respond to the volunteer group’s report. The strikes follow a strategic shift in the conflict.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said its units had finally entered the city, which has been besieged for more than two years by the RSF and the allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

The prolonged blockade has forced nearly 80 percent of Kadugli’s 183,750 residents to flee and caused severe food shortages, according to the UN data.

The RSF has intensified its campaign across the Kordofan region since October 2025, following its capture of El Fasher, the last major army stronghold in neighboring Darfur.

Sudan has been engulfed in a power struggle between the SAF and RSF since mid-April 2023. The war has killed tens of thousands and created the world’s largest displacement crisis. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 65
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Libya deports 486 illegal migrants

August 22, 2023

Nigerian military kills 11 militants, including top Boko...

February 1, 2026

4 Cameroonian soldiers killed in separatist ambush

November 5, 2025

South Africa to vaccinate health workers with J&J...

February 11, 2021

Mozambique receives 1 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccine...

July 29, 2021

9 refugees arrested in Uganda for attacking police...

November 9, 2018

Timely and reliable data crucial for Africa’s development,...

September 19, 2018

Sudan’s opposition demands transfer of power to civilian...

April 13, 2019

SADC calls for investments for regional economic transformation

June 27, 2025

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank notes progress on arrears...

April 7, 2022
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.