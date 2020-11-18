Demanding answers the legal way.



Walvisbay, Nov 18 — Knowlege Ipinge the constituency councilor for Walvis Bay urban today opened a case of corruption, theft and fraud against the municipality of Walvis Bay(CR36/11/2020. He said people should stop complaining about corruption and do something about it.

“I have enough evidence and that’s why I opened this case. I will take the case number to ACC for further investigations,” he said.

Ipinge further said the case is about the missing tax payers money of over N$24millions for the mass urban land servicing with the municipality failed to account for.

Two weeks ago the municipality’s leadership ignored a petition that Ipinge intended to deliver to them.

Earlier this month a local weekly reported that the town’s chief executive officer blamed an error made by the banks as reason for the missing millions.

NDN Walvisbay Correspondent