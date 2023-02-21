Trending Now
Home InternationalHEALTH Death toll from Lassa fever rises to 85 in Nigeria
Death toll from Lassa fever rises to 85 in Nigeria
HEALTH

Death toll from Lassa fever rises to 85 in Nigeria

February 21, 2023

ABUJA, Feb. 21 — The death toll from Lassa fever in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has risen to 85 since the beginning of the year, local health authorities said on Monday.

In its latest update on Lassa fever, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said 15 dead cases were recorded between late January and mid-February, taking the count so far this year to 85.

The NCDC said 68 cases were recorded within the period, bringing the tally this year to 531.

The public health agency put the fatality rate at 16 percent, saying 79 local government areas across 20 states had so far recorded at least one confirmed case this year.

“The predominant age group affected is 21-30 years while the male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases is 1:0.9,” NCDC said.

According to the World Health Organization, Lassa fever is caused by the Lassa virus. Humans usually contract the virus through exposure to food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected Mastomys rats. The disease is endemic in the rodent population in parts of West Africa.

In some cases, Lassa fever has similar symptoms to malaria, appearing between one and three weeks after exposure to the virus. In mild cases, the disease causes fever, fatigue, weakness, and headache.

The death toll of Lassa fever in Nigeria topped 170 from nearly 1,000 cases last year till November, amid intensified measures by the government to reduce infections.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 65
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

More than 10,000 new Omicron cases confirmed in...

December 18, 2021

Africa CDC calls for boosting surveillance, contact tracing...

July 25, 2022

Ethiopia heightens surveillance for monkeypox

July 28, 2022

UNFPA research reveals that nearly a third of...

July 5, 2022

Zambian government says keeping tabs on rise in...

January 7, 2023

Botswana launches electronic COVID-19 vaccination certificate

April 5, 2022

Nigeria to ban arrivals from 4 countries to...

December 12, 2021

S. Africa’s biggest laboratories agree to reduce PCR...

December 12, 2021

India starts vaccinating 15 to 18-year-olds amid Omicron...

January 3, 2022

UK COVID alert level raised to second highest...

December 12, 2021

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.