Cuban FM blames U.S. for recent violent demonstrations.

HAVANA, July 14– Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday said that the U.S. administration is responsible for consequences of the recent violent demonstrations intended to destabilize the island amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It has been a deliberate, cruel and opportunistic attempt to take advantage of conditions generated by the pandemic to try to suffocate our economy,” he told a press conference.

The irresponsible behavior could have negative implications for the region, and even for the U.S. national interest, said Rodriguez.

“U.S. President Joe Biden and the U.S. government should, in the first place, listen to their own citizens, who mostly and systematically stand against the U.S. blockade,” he said.

The Caribbean nation is suffering from its sharpest rise in daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations amid a third wave of the pandemic and intensified U.S. economic sanctions. Xinhua