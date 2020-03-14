Cuba cancels cultural activities amid COVID-19 spread

HAVANA, March 13 -- The Cuban Ministry of Culture announced Friday that massive cultural activities have been canceled amid efforts to contain the novel coronavirus spread on the island. "As part of the preventive measures to tackle COVID-19 dissemination in the country, massive national and international art events will be postponed until further notice," the ministry said in a brief note released on Cuban state TV. "The decision has been made to protect Cuban population and contribute to preventing COVID-19 spread," the ministry said. The Cuban government on Friday ramped up measures to prevent and control the novel coronavirus spread after three Italian tourists and one Cuban citizen tested positive for the virus. Xinhua

A woman wears a mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, Thursday, March 12, 2020, after the government announced its first new virus cases. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)