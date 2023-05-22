Critical Maintenance Alert: Water Supply Interruptions in Windhoek on Tuesday

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, May 22 — The Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) has issued a statement regarding scheduled water interruptions in the Khomas region, specifically in Windhoek. The interruption, caused by pipe leakages along the Von Bach-Windhoek transfer system, is expected to last for 12 hours on Tuesday from 08:00 to 20:00. Both NamWater and the City of Windhoek have assured the public that necessary measures are in place to minimize the impact of the shutdown on water supply.

Details of the Interruption: NamWater has identified the need for maintenance work due to pipe leakages, prompting the scheduled shutdown. The corporation has advised stakeholders to plan accordingly for the interruption and assures them of regular updates on the progress of the maintenance work.

City of Windhoek’s Preparedness: Lydia Amutenya, spokesperson for the City of Windhoek, has reassured residents that the city will continue to provide water to its clients as usual during the interruption. The city’s reservoirs are reported to be full and ready to meet the demand. Amutenya has requested residents to use water sparingly, adhering to the usual conservation practices during this period.

Mitigating the Impact: With the cooperation of both NamWater and the City of Windhoek, efforts are being made to minimize the inconvenience caused by the interruption. The scheduled shutdown aims to facilitate necessary maintenance to address the pipe leakages and ensure the smooth functioning of the water transfer system. By maintaining full reservoirs and encouraging responsible water usage, the City of Windhoek aims to mitigate any potential water supply challenges during this period.

Conclusion: As NamWater undertakes essential maintenance work to address pipe leakages along the Von Bach-Windhoek transfer system, residents of Windhoek are advised to plan for a 12-hour water interruption on Tuesday from 08:00 to 20:00. The City of Windhoek assures its clients that regular water supply will be maintained, and they are encouraged to use water sparingly during this period. By working together, NamWater and the City of Windhoek aim to ensure minimal disruption to the daily lives of residents while addressing the necessary repairs to the water infrastructure. – Namibia Daily News