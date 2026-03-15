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Chinese national among injured in fire in central Seoul
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Chinese national among injured in fire in central Seoul

March 15, 2026

SEOUL, March 15– A Chinese national was among the 10 people injured in a fire which broke out at a lodging facility frequented by foreign tourists in central Seoul, South Korea on Saturday, the Chinese embassy in South Korea confirmed on Sunday.

The embassy said it has contacted the family of the injured Chinese national and would visit the hospital after the family members arrive.

The fire started at around 6:10 p.m. local time in a mixed-use building with lodging facilities, and was fully extinguished at around 9:35 p.m., Yonhap news agency quoted local fire authorities as saying.

Three people were seriously injured and taken to hospital, while seven others sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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