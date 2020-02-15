China proud of having good friend like Serbia: Chinese FM

MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 15- China is very proud of having a good friend like Serbia, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday. Wang made the remarks while meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on the sideline of the 56th Munich Security Conference. The brotherly friendship with China is very important to Serbia, Vucic said, adding that his country will never forget the sincere help offered by China when Serbia was facing difficulties. Serbia is always a trustworthy and reliable partner of China, the president said. As the Chinese people are fighting against the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, Vucic said he is ready to visit China at any time to demonstrate firm support for the Chinese people with concrete actions. Wang thanked Vucic for sending a message of condolences to President Xi immediately after the epidemic broke out. "We are proud of having a good friend like Serbia," Wang said. China has made positive progress in combating the epidemic. With the efforts of the Chinese people and the firm support from all parties including Serbia, it is only a matter of time before the battle is finally won, Wang noted. Serbia is small, but it is a fair and upright country, a country that values principles, friendship and has backbone, Wang said. China will also always stand with Serbia, he said. Xinhua