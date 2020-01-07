China Ningbo containerized freight index up 20.3 pct in December

NINGBO, Jan. 7 -- The China Ningbo Containerized Freight Index stood at 870.3 points at the end of December, up 20.3 percent from November and 22.1 percent from a year earlier. The index is issued weekly by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange, located in the Ningbo-Zhoushan port in east China's Zhejiang Province. The index calculates and records the container freight rates of 21 routes departing from the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, including a composite index and 21 indexes of branch routes. Among the 21 routes, the indices of 14 routes rose, while those of the rest fell. Among the major ports along the "Maritime Silk Road", freight rates increased at 18 ports. Xinhau