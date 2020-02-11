Namibian boxer Ndafoluma awaits challenge for WBO African Middleweight title

WINDHOEK, Feb. 11 -- One of Namibia's most exciting middleweight boxers, Lukas Ndafoluma, has said that it is important for him to start the year with a win as he awaits a challenge from Tanzanian boxer Meshack Mwankemwa. The two boxers will square up at the MTC Salute Boxing Academy's first event of the year on April 11 in Windhoek for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) African Middleweight title. Ndafuluma, nicknamed the Demolisher, has a record of 25 fights, 17 win, three losses and one draw, while Mwankemwa boasts a record of 38 fights, 20 wins, seven losses and two draws. Speaking in an interview with Xinhua, Ndafoluma said this is a fight that will determine his future going forward. "I am very much excited to get this opportunity to fight. I am ready for the fight as always. I have been working very hard in the gym and will continue to do so. When you get such an opportunity you need to grap it and not let it go." Ndafoluma said. "My aim is always to be the best and I am aiming for that. It will be war come April 11. It will not be an easy fight but I want to tell him that he should come prepared very well," added Ndafoluma. Xinhua