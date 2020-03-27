Brazilian House approves emergency income for citizens in need

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 -- Brazil's House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill to provide a minimum income to citizens in need to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. Citizens who are unemployed, hold informal jobs or are self-employed, and on a low income are entitled to the relief money but are forbidden to receive pensions or unemployment benefits at the same time. Under the bill, eligible citizens can receive 600 reals (125 U.S. dollars) monthly. A maximum of two people can receive the cash in a household, and single mothers will receive a double amount of 1,200 reals (250 dollars). The payments are to be made for three months, while citizens are expected to stay home and practice social distancing in order to contain the coronavirus in the country. The period can be extended if necessary. President Jair Bolsonaro said in a live stream aired on Thursday evening that he does not plan to veto the bill, which still needs to be approved by the Senate. Xinhua