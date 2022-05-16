Capricorn Foundation Donates N$500 000 to Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief

Windhoek, May 16 — On Friday, 13 May 2022, the Capricorn Foundation announced its continued support towards Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief, a welfare organisation established to serve our country’s vulnerable communities, with a donation of N$500 000. Imago Dei has been in existence for the past 14 years and acts as a bridge between the community of means and the community of needs by mobilizing resources from the community of means like the Capricorn Foundation and channelling it to the community of needs in a well-governed, responsible and transparent manner.

The funds will be utilised to support numerous community-based projects that Imago Dei has identified. These projects, which are categorised as either Basic Needs, Psychosocial Intervention, Education & Training, or Job Creation, rely heavily on funding from donors to keep their doors open. The number of individuals who will benefit directly and indirectly reaches well over 3000 people in the Zambezi, Kavango, Otjuzondjupa, Omaheke, Khomas, Hardap, and Ohangwena regions, since Imago Dei, supports projects that address specific community needs such as soup kitchens, food parcels, skills training, kindergartens, medical outreaches, preventative programmes, etc.

“Capricorn Group and most recently the Capricorn Foundation have partnered with Imago Dei for many years, and have seen the positive impact of their programmes in the most vulnerable communities, through their hands-on approach and their continuous monitoring and evaluation of the projects that are supported by them.” Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Acting Head of the Capricorn Foundation.

As Connectors of Positive Change, the Capricorn Foundation will continue to partner with like-minded organizations like Imago Dei to address Namibia’s most pertinent social issues.

