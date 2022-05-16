Trending Now
Home NationalBanking Capricorn Foundation Donates N$500 000 to Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief
Capricorn Foundation Donates N$500 000 to Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief
Grace Luvindao, Capricorn Group Communications & Stakeholder Engagement Practitioner; Millinda Coffee, Imago Dei Project Coordinator and office Administrator; Bronwyn Moody, Bank Windhoek Head of Corporate Social Investment & Sponsorships & Events; Zack Pienaar, Imago Dei CEO.
Banking

Capricorn Foundation Donates N$500 000 to Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief

May 16, 2022

Windhoek, May 16  —  On Friday, 13 May 2022, the Capricorn Foundation announced its continued support towards Imago Dei Welfare and Poverty Relief, a welfare organisation established to serve our country’s vulnerable communities, with a donation of N$500 000. Imago Dei has been in existence for the past 14 years and acts as a bridge between the community of means and the community of needs by mobilizing resources from the community of means like the Capricorn Foundation and channelling it to the community of needs in a well-governed, responsible and transparent manner.

The funds will be utilised to support numerous community-based projects that Imago Dei has identified. These projects, which are categorised as either Basic Needs, Psychosocial Intervention, Education & Training, or Job Creation, rely heavily on funding from donors to keep their doors open. The number of individuals who will benefit directly and indirectly reaches well over 3000 people in the Zambezi, Kavango, Otjuzondjupa, Omaheke, Khomas, Hardap, and Ohangwena regions, since Imago Dei, supports projects that address specific community needs such as soup kitchens, food parcels, skills training, kindergartens, medical outreaches, preventative programmes, etc.

“Capricorn Group and most recently the Capricorn Foundation have partnered with Imago Dei for many years, and have seen the positive impact of their programmes in the most vulnerable communities, through their hands-on approach and their continuous monitoring and evaluation of the projects that are supported by them.” Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs and Acting Head of the Capricorn Foundation.

As Connectors of Positive Change, the Capricorn Foundation will continue to partner with like-minded organizations like Imago Dei to address Namibia’s most pertinent social issues.

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 74
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Bank Windhoek introduces the Hey Jude App to...

May 7, 2019

Nedbank takes Private Wealth to the North, Coast.

April 4, 2022

Namibia’s central bank plans to introduce digital currency

April 7, 2022

Nedbank Top Achievers Celebrated at Employee Recognition Awards

March 6, 2019

Coastal region gets cash accepting ATMs

February 9, 2022

FNB supports Crime Prevention in Katima Mulilo

October 26, 2021

Bank Windhoek appoints Brisley Cloete as its Oranjemund...

September 26, 2018

FNB launches its 111 Acts of Kindness in...

December 8, 2018

Encourage your children to start saving early

October 27, 2021

Anti-Money Laundering expert Timmy Munikaseke – A gatekeeper...

April 24, 2019