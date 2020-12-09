Anna Kapanna Hosts the Flavours of Namibia.



Windhoek, Dec. 9–Namibian Farmers Unite with Local Tourism Sector during Covid-19 Scroll through Facebook, and drive towards the airport – to find Namibia’s very own Kapps

Farmstall. Having had their own vehicle hire company, Ana and Chris Sandmann had to change gear and start a new business after Covid-19 hard-hit Namibia’s tourism industry.

All fresh produce is grown locally, and are sold by various farmers. Namibian farmers had to connect, digitize, and diversify noticeably since March this year, and Namibia also saw its very

own “Namibia Farmers Online” launch recently.



Dressed in her colourful apron and head scarf, Anna’s accent soon surprizes you as Russian, with a hint of Afrikaans. Walking through the shop you find Namibian created shoes, jams, honey, fresh baked bread, beer, rusks, animal skins, and ever-so-good home baked pies. You

walk out with a good deal, and a really good meal. You’ll also notice your motorcycle clubs and bike riders stopping for a quick beer, or families

having a bite to eat on their way home after school. A Christening, bachelor(ettes) or a birthday party – this small venue has its fun moments. The home-run is the classic burger, which is big

enough to share if you dare. This café-linked-shop also hosts an outside caravan selling meat and potato salad. Truck drivers, tourists, and airport staff love this hearty treat, and public partake in boot sales, potjiekos competitions, or events.

Perhaps there always is something good to come from the unexpected, if you aim to grow?

You can give Anna a call should you want to make a booking or order, and do make a turn for a nice hot coffee or ice cold beer. Number: +264 81 127 4285

Robert Maseka mrobert@namibiadailynews.info