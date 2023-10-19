Trending Now
Algeria suspends sports, cultural activities to show solidarity with Palestine
Africa

Algeria suspends sports, cultural activities to show solidarity with Palestine

October 19, 2023

ALGIERS, Oct. 19 — Algeria has suspended all government-sponsored sports and cultural activities to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are now subjected to Israeli airstrikes and siege.

The Algerian Ministry of Youth and Sports made the decision “in support of the resilient Palestinian people” and “in honour of the victims in the Gaza Strip,” the state-run ENTV reported.

Additionally, the country’s Ministry of Culture and Arts declared the postponement of all festive cultural activities nationwide, including the Annaba Mediterranean Film Festival originally slated for Nov. 3-9.

On Oct. 7, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack by firing thousands of rockets on Israeli military targets and towns adjacent to the Gaza Strip, prompting extensive Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has killed more than 4,000 people on both sides. (Xinhua)

