Capricorn Group Champions Sustainable Future with N$500,000 Donation to Namibia’s COP28 Pavilion

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 21 — On Monday, November 20, 2023, the Capricorn Group demonstrated its commitment to environmental sustainability by contributing N$500,000 to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism. This generous donation, a collaborative effort between the Capricorn Foundation and Bank Windhoek, is dedicated to supporting Namibia’s active involvement and pavilion at the upcoming COP28 conference scheduled to take place in Dubai, UAE, starting from November 30, 2023. Notably, this marks the second consecutive year that the Capricorn Group, Capricorn Foundation, and Bank Windhoek have united to contribute to Namibia’s Pavilion at COP28.

Ruan Bestbier, Head of Sustainability at Capricorn Group, emphasized the significance of their sponsorship, describing it as more than a mere financial contribution. Instead, he framed it as an investment in establishing a platform for Namibians to engage with global stakeholders. The goal is to catalyze a collective movement that fosters collaboration between the public and private sectors, steering Namibia towards a more sustainable and resilient economy. Bestbier underscored their ongoing commitment to positive change, illustrating their dedication to leave a lasting legacy echoing through future generations.

To enhance their presence at COP28, Capricorn Group, the Capricorn Foundation, and Bank Windhoek carefully selected a delegation to represent the organization at the United Nations Climate Change Conference. This strategic participation aligns with Capricorn Group’s ethos of supporting sustainable practices and providing financing solutions that benefit stakeholders and contribute to the socio-economic development of their operating regions.

Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, expressed pride in the foundation’s role as a driving force behind Capricorn Group’s corporate social responsibility initiatives. Horn highlighted Sustainability as a key focus area and shared insights into the Capricorn Foundation Food Waste Challenge, now in its second year, which has become the foundation’s flagship project. Horn looks forward to presenting a case study on the Food Waste Challenge and establishing connections with like-minded international organizations during COP28.

The 2023 COP28, scheduled from November 30 to December 12, will be hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. As the 28th annual United Nations Climate Change Conference, the event plays a crucial role in shaping global policies to mitigate climate change impacts. The choice of Dubai as the venue holds particular significance, given the region’s vulnerability to climate change. The rising temperatures are already posing challenges to the population’s daily life, leading to increased utility costs and affecting the ability to navigate public spaces. This highlights the urgency of international collaboration in addressing climate change, making Capricorn Group’s contribution and participation at COP28 all the more pivotal.