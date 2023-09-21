Renewed Partnership Aims to Break the Cycle of Poverty for Vulnerable Children in Namibia

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 21 — Recent statistics have shed light on the harsh reality of multidimensional poverty, affecting over 43% of Namibia’s population. Moreover, a concerning revelation is that 1 in 5 children in Namibia already suffers from stunted growth and faces acute malnutrition. In response to these challenges, Christ’s Hope International, a non-profit organization established in Namibia in 2003, has been steadfast in its mission to make a profound impact on the lives of vulnerable children afflicted by HIV/AIDS and to break the cycle of poverty.

Christ’s Hope operates in key regions of Namibia, including Okahandja, Keetmanshoop, and Oshikuku, where it touches the lives of 290 children and 100 families. The Capricorn Foundation, recognizing the critical importance of this work, has reaffirmed its partnership with Christ’s Hope by committing an additional N$300,000. This renewed support enables the organization to provide essential assistance to vulnerable children, including school uniforms, stationery, meals, and scholarships.

At Christ’s Hope, each child is regarded as unique and is, therefore, provided with individualized support and monitoring through a comprehensive set of systems. Their holistic approach encompasses various facets of children’s lives and development, including education, physical well-being (including nutritious meals, home evaluation, and medical support), spiritual growth, and emotional support through counselling and mentorship.

Hannelie Turner, Country Team Leader at Christ’s Hope, emphasized the long-term commitment to the children in the program, stating, “The children enter the program in grade 1 and graduate when they complete their secondary schooling. The most rewarding aspect is being part of their journey, witnessing their arrival at a young age and seeing them depart the program as teenagers, after 10-12 years, with a brighter future ahead.”

Education is a primary focus area for the Capricorn Foundation, and their collaboration with Christ’s Hope aligns with their commitment to addressing the holistic needs of vulnerable children. As champions of positive change, they take pride in continuing their financial support, enabling Christ’s Hope to provide vulnerable children and their families with a meaningful life and a promising future while contributing to breaking the cycle of poverty.

Marlize Horn, Executive Officer of the Capricorn Foundation, shared insights from an on-site visit to the Oshikuku after-school centre, where learners eagerly engage in extra afternoon classes, enjoy nourishing meals, and participate in Bible study. Horn remarked, “As Connectors of Positive Change, we are proud to continue our financial support and enable Christ’s Hope to create a meaningful life and future for the children and their families and contribute to ending the poverty cycle.”

Christ’s Hope International has set clear desired outcomes for each beneficiary, ensuring they:

– Complete their secondary education

– Acquire biblical truths, principles, and values

– Receive support for emotional and social development

– Maintain good health and hygiene practices

– Develop life skills that foster independence

Through the unwavering commitment of organizations like Christ’s Hope International and the Capricorn Foundation, the hope is to transform the lives of vulnerable children in Namibia, equipping them with the tools and opportunities needed to escape the clutches of multidimensional poverty and build a brighter future.