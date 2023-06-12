Africa Oil Corp Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Lead Exploration Dialogue at African Energy Week (AEW) 2023

Trending Now
Current Affairs

June 12, 2023

By; staff reporter

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 12 – The theme of the African Energy Week (AEW) 2023, which will be held in Cape Town from October 16 to 20, is “The African Energy Renaissance: Prioritizing Energy Poverty, People, the Planet, Industrialization, and Free Markets,” which is based on the understanding that by 2030, energy poverty must be a thing of the past. Africa must increase oil and gas industry exploration and production in order to do this. Keith Hill, President and CEO of the independent oil and gas business Africa Oil Corp., located in Canada, will lead talks on frontier exploration, the necessity of speeding up drilling operations, and the reasons why Africa represents the largest E&P opportunity on the planet.

With a series of campaigns in Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, and the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone, Africa Oil Corp has established itself as one of Africa’s most competitive independent explorers under the direction of Hill, who has over 35 years of experience in the oil industry, 20 of which covered international new venture management and senior exploration positions. Africa Oil Corp. is paving the road for resource utilization in Africa by having interests through direct ownership in concessions as well as through shareholdings in investee firms.

Africa Oil Corp. continues to fulfill its commitment to developing African hydrocarbons, constituting a solid partner for host nations and governments, while international oil giants have started to implement divestment policies in light of the energy shift. Hill is dedicated to transforming exploration hotspots in Africa into long-term and sustainable initiatives because he views the continent as the “greatest frontier.” A number of important possibilities are already well on their way to becoming significant projects.

Africa Oil Corp is working in Kenya to build the South Lokichar development, which is situated in Blocks 10BB/13T, along with the related pipeline. The firm, together with partners Tullow Oil and TotalEnergies, has a Field Development Plan and a defined resource base. Three of Nigeria’s top five oil fields, Egina, Ekpo, and Agbami, are operated by the business. The fields work together to generate about 450,000 barrels of oil each day. However, what makes the corporation such a strong competitor in the upstream market is its exploration potential.

Together with partners TotalEnergies and Impact Oil & Gas, Africa Oil Corp. reported a significant find offshore Block 2913B in Namibia. The finding has established the nation as a hub for exploration. Africa Oil Corp started its multi-well exploration and appraisal drilling program in 2023 with a focus on four wells to evaluate the Venus finding. In the meanwhile, Africa Oil Corp. has officially entered the prospective hydrocarbon market by securing two production-sharing contracts for offshore Blocks EG-18 and EG-31 in Equatorial Guinea.

Africa Oil Corp, a powerful partner, participant, and rival, is steadily establishing itself at the top of Africa’s oil and gas sector from Namibia to Equatorial Guinea to Nigeria to Kenya. Companies like Africa Oil Corp will continue to play a crucial role in developing the industry as the continent accelerates exploration and production even further in an effort to end energy poverty by 2030. Hill will talk on this specific issue during AEW 2023 and share information about the E&P landscape in Africa, partnership prospects, and planned drilling activities.

Africa Oil Corp. is promoting extensive exploration and production in the interest of resource maximizing, which is exactly what needs to be done in Africa. A new era of hydrocarbon growth is on the horizon, according to NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. He adds, “We are looking forward to engaging with Hill and other high-level E&P players in Cape Town. The independent has already been incredibly successful in markets like Nigeria. Hill is a vital participant in these conversations since AEW 2023 offers the finest forum for regional and international energy players to address the future of African energy.

 

