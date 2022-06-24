Police arrest two minors for housebreaking at Mondesa

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 24 June 2022 – Swakopmund police have arrested two 17-year-old boys for stealing electronic items worth N$15 000 at business premises in Oletweni, Mondesa, at Swakopmund between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

The minor suspects allegedly forced opened the door of the Phone Repair and Parts Shop, with an unknown object, and stole clients’ electronic goods that had been handed in for repair. These included a range of cellphone and computer-related items valued at around N$15 000.

According to Police Inspector, Ileni Shapumba, most of the stolen items were recovered and handed over to the owner except for four screen protectors and one touchpad.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 27 June 2022. – Namibia Daily News