Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 5 killed in clashes in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region
5 killed in clashes in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region
Africa

5 killed in clashes in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

November 15, 2025

YAOUNDE, Nov. 15  — At least two soldiers and three worshippers were killed in separate incidents in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone Northwest region, security sources said Saturday.

Separatist fighters ambushed and killed two soldiers in the locality of Belo early Saturday, an army official in the region said.

“The separatist terrorists cowardly attacked the soldiers who were on a daily patrol. Our soldiers are pursuing the terrorists, and we will get them,” the official, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua.

The ambush came around 12 hours after separatist fighters stormed a mosque in the region’s Sabga, killing three worshippers.

Funerals for the victims were held early Saturday, according to local police. There has been renewed fighting in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where separatists have been clashing with government forces in a bid to create a new nation. Fighting started in the regions in 2017. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 44
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

(Special for CAFS) S. African ruling party calls...

July 6, 2021

First AI research center inaugurated in Republic of...

February 24, 2022

ITF awards Uganda four tennis tournaments

March 31, 2018

Nigerian troops kill 4 terrorists in gunfight

February 10, 2022

Mozambique defense minister urges stronger communication to counter...

August 23, 2025

Lessons from Europe: Africans must go to COP26...

October 19, 2021

Botswanan president declares 7-day mourning for ex-Zambian leader

June 18, 2021

Namibia spends over 29 mln USD on COVID-19 vaccines:...

March 13, 2021

Kenya flags off students for advanced Mandarin studies...

September 6, 2025

Botswana receives medical experts from Israel against COVID-19

May 6, 2021
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.