5 killed in clashes in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone region

YAOUNDE, Nov. 15 — At least two soldiers and three worshippers were killed in separate incidents in Cameroon’s restive Anglophone Northwest region, security sources said Saturday.

Separatist fighters ambushed and killed two soldiers in the locality of Belo early Saturday, an army official in the region said.

“The separatist terrorists cowardly attacked the soldiers who were on a daily patrol. Our soldiers are pursuing the terrorists, and we will get them,” the official, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua.

The ambush came around 12 hours after separatist fighters stormed a mosque in the region’s Sabga, killing three worshippers.

Funerals for the victims were held early Saturday, according to local police. There has been renewed fighting in Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where separatists have been clashing with government forces in a bid to create a new nation. Fighting started in the regions in 2017. (Xinhua)

