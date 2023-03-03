Racism on the Rise in Tunisia: Black Africans Become Targets

TUNIS, March. 3 — Reports of racism against black Africans in Tunisia have recently come to light, with some individuals reportedly being targeted due to their skin colour. According to a student from sub-Saharan Africa, who spoke to the BBC’s Africa Daily program, black Africans no longer feel safe in Tunisia. The student, identified only as Mary, revealed that some people’s homes have been set on fire, others beat up, and some subjected to verbal insults.

Furthermore, Mary notes that some taxi drivers are refusing to drive black Africans, exacerbating the problem. This increase in racism, according to Mary, is a direct result of President Kais Saied’s recent statements that illegal migration was a “plot” to cause a demographic change in Tunisia. He also accused “illegal hordes” of being behind rising crime, leading to dozens of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa being detained.

Mary’s experience is a reminder that racism is still an ongoing issue worldwide, and its impact can be devastating. It is particularly concerning that individuals are being targeted based on their skin colour, something over which they have no control. This trend must be challenged and addressed by Tunisian authorities, and the international community must hold them accountable.

The plight of black Africans in Tunisia highlights a broader issue of racism and xenophobia in many parts of the world. Migrants and refugees, in particular, are often targeted by far-right groups, and their human rights are frequently violated. Therefore, it is crucial that governments and international organizations work together to address this issue and protect the rights of all individuals, regardless of their ethnicity or nationality.

In conclusion, Mary’s story underscores the importance of promoting diversity, tolerance, and inclusion in society. We must work together to ensure that everyone feels welcome and safe in their communities, irrespective of their background or skin colour. This requires a collective effort to challenge racism, xenophobia, and discrimination in all its forms, and we must do everything we can to prevent further harm to those who are being targeted. – BBC News