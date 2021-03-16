EKANDJO BLESSES SENIOR LUDERITZ RESIDENT WITH BRAND NEW HOUSE.

Luderitz, March 16- Tim Ekandjo handed over a brand new and fully furnished house to a senior resident in Luderitz yesterday. The three- bedroom house was handed over with two new double beds, matrasses, and two bedroom wardrobes with side tables, built in kitchen cupboards, dining table set, a fridge, stove, TV, lounge suite, and a geyser.

The keys to the house was handed over to Mrs Lucia Joel who lost her shack in a devastating fire in September 2020, that saw her lost all her belongings and her beloved brother. Ekandjo commenced the construction of the house in November 2020, and today Mrs Joel becomes a proud owner of a beautifully constructed home that she can forever call her own.

“A week before Mrs Joel’s house burnt down, I called Her Worship, The Mayor, Cllr Annemarie Hartzenberg, shared with her my plan to build a house for a senior resident of Luderitz living in a shack. I however told her that this plan is for 2021 or 2022 only and that she must in the meantime identify this resident. The next day she came back and identified Mrs Joel’s house and shared pictures of the shack she has been living in for years. A few days thereafter, this house tragically burnt down and I knew it was God’s way of telling me to start this project with immediate effect and not as I originally planned it. Today I want to hand over the keys to Mrs Joel and say that God has blessed you even before your tragedy. Sometimes we go through difficult things, trials and tribulations to see God’s hand in our lives, and I can assure you that God is extremely pleased today, and it is my hope that you will make this house you and your families’ home,” said an emotional Ekandjo.

Her Worship Cllr Annemarie, the Mayor of Luderitz thanked Ekandjo for his contribution and urged residents of the town to join him in building the town of Luderitz. “It is time to work together to uplift this town to a standard that we will all be proud of, and I wish this town can produce more Tim Ekandjo’s so that we can build for the future, because the time is now.”

The fully furnished house was constructed at a total cost of N$446,231 (N$367,359) construction cost and (N$78,872) furniture. The construction was managed by a local Luderitz building contractor Naftal Trading.

Ekandjo thanked the Luderitz Municipality for their support and for endorsing the initiative and appealed to the leadership of the Town Council to eradicate shacks in the town with houses to restore the dignity of our people.

The jubilant event was attended by Her Worship, the Mayor of Luderitz, Cllr Annemarie Hartzenberg, the Regional Councillor, Susan Ndjaleka, community and church leaders.

Robert Maseka

mrobert@namibiadailynews.info