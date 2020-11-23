Brazilian football standings.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 22 -- Following are the standings after the latest matches in Brazil's Serie A championship (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): 1. Atletico Mineiro 22 12 3 7 39 28 39 2. Flamengo 22 11 6 5 37 31 39 3. Sao Paulo 19 10 7 2 30 18 37 4. Internacional 22 10 6 6 33 22 36 5. Fluminense 22 10 5 7 31 25 35 6. Palmeiras 21 9 7 5 28 21 34 7. Santos 22 9 7 6 30 25 34 8. Gremio 21 8 10 3 26 19 34 9. Paranaense 22 8 4 10 19 21 28 10. Bahia 22 8 4 10 28 34 28 11. Fortaleza 22 7 7 8 22 20 28 12. Bragantino 22 6 8 8 29 28 26 13. Corinthians 22 6 8 8 24 29 26 14. Sport 21 7 4 10 19 28 25 15. Ceara 21 6 7 8 27 32 25 16. Vasco 21 6 6 9 23 27 24 17. Goianiense 21 5 9 7 19 27 24 18. Coritiba 22 5 5 12 20 31 20 19. Botagogo 21 3 11 7 21 27 20 20. Goias 20 3 6 11 22 34 15