Sports

Brazilian football standings. 

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 22 -- Following are the standings after the latest matches in Brazil's Serie A championship (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
   1. Atletico Mineiro 22 12  3  7 39 28 39
   2. Flamengo         22 11  6  5 37 31 39
   3. Sao Paulo        19 10  7  2 30 18 37
   4. Internacional    22 10  6  6 33 22 36
   5. Fluminense       22 10  5  7 31 25 35
   6. Palmeiras        21  9  7  5 28 21 34
   7. Santos           22  9  7  6 30 25 34
   8. Gremio           21  8 10  3 26 19 34
   9. Paranaense       22  8  4 10 19 21 28
   10. Bahia           22  8  4 10 28 34 28
   11. Fortaleza       22  7  7  8 22 20 28
   12. Bragantino      22  6  8  8 29 28 26
   13. Corinthians     22  6  8  8 24 29 26
   14. Sport           21  7  4 10 19 28 25
   15. Ceara           21  6  7  8 27 32 25
   16. Vasco           21  6  6  9 23 27 24
   17. Goianiense      21  5  9  7 19 27 24
   18. Coritiba        22  5  5 12 20 31 20
   19. Botagogo        21  3 11  7 21 27 20
   20. Goias           20  3  6 11 22 34 15