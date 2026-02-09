Ghana recalls high commissioner to Nigeria over alleged voter inducement

ACCRA, Feb. 9 — Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the immediate recall of the country’s High Commissioner to Nigeria Mohammed Baba Jamal Ahmed, according to a statement issued late Saturday.

“The decision follows allegations of voter inducement in today’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency, in which Mr. Baba Jamal, a candidate, participated,” the Presidency said in the statement.

The NDC held an internal election in the Ayawaso East constituency in the capital, Accra, to select a parliamentary candidate to replace a former legislator who passed away in January.

Mahama said that while allegations of vote-buying were made against multiple candidates who contested the primaries, Baba Jamal was the only serving public officer among them.

“Without prejudice to the ongoing internal party processes, and strictly in view of the standards of conduct expected of public officers, the president considers it necessary to act decisively to preserve the integrity of public office and to avoid any perception of impropriety or conflict with the Government’s code of conduct for political appointees,” the statement said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

