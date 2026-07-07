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Iran strikes 2 tankers seeking to transit Hormuz via U.S.-backed route; Qatar condemns attack
In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency and taken on May 2, 2026, the Gambia-flagged tanker vessel Bili is pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Iran's Revolutionary Guards on May 4 denied that any commercial ships had crossed the Strait of Hormuz, after the US military earlier said two US-flagged merchant vessels had transited through the vital waterway. (Photo by Amirhossein KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP via Getty Images) /
Middle East

Iran strikes 2 tankers seeking to transit Hormuz via U.S.-backed route; Qatar condemns attack

July 7, 2026

TEHRAN/DOHA, July 7– The Navy of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted two tankers attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz via a U.S.-backed Omani route on Monday night after they failed to heed warnings, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported on Tuesday.

Fars, citing satellite images provided on the X account of MenchOsint, an independent military observer, said maritime traffic tracking data showed that after the two tankers were targeted, other vessels from Japan, India and Western countries changed course and instead used the route designated by Iran to transit the strait.

Media reports said on Tuesday that a Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker and a Saudi-flagged crude oil tanker were damaged near the Strait of Hormuz after the IRGC’s reported overnight missile attacks on vessels in the waterway.

The Qatari vessel, identified as the Al Rekayyat, reportedly sent out distress signals after being hit.

Qatar on Tuesday condemned the attack on the Al-Rekayyat, calling it a violation of international law and a threat to international maritime navigation and global energy security.

In a statement posted on X, Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for the Qatari foreign ministry, said Qatar holds Iran “fully legally responsible” for the attack and for any resulting damage and consequences, urging Tehran to immediately cease all such practices. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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