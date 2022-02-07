Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica 163 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast
163 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast
Africa

163 illegal immigrants rescued off Tunisian coast

February 7, 2022

TUNIS, Feb. 7 — The Tunisian Maritime Guard rescued 163 illegal immigrants off the country’s eastern coast, the Tunisian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday.

The illegal immigrants were rescued from a sinking boat off the town of El Louza in the province of Sfax on Saturday night, according to a statement released by the ministry.

Thousands of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea every year, and Tunisia is one of the main points of access to Europe through irregular channels. – XINHUA

Post Views: 9
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia sports commission turns down creation of a...

May 3, 2021

Nedbank Launches Enbi, an Intelligent Digital Assistant Powered...

September 2, 2021

African scientists urge enhanced conservation of dryland species...

September 7, 2021

(Special for CAFS) WHO awards Botswana activist for...

August 4, 2021

Kenyan long-distant runner Kipkemoi suspended for failed anti-dope...

March 1, 2020

Namibia ratifies continental treaty for establishment of African...

February 25, 2021

Zimbabwean president sets deadline for ministers to draw...

February 9, 2021

Despite the pandemic, shout “WE ARE ONE” for...

December 1, 2021

No serious side effects from South Sudan Ebola...

February 15, 2019

(Special for CAFS) Cameroonian PM urges news media...

June 29, 2021