Somali army kills 7 al-Shabab terrorists

MOGADISHU, Feb. 7 — The Somali National Army (SNA) killed seven al-Shabab terrorists in a security operation in the country’s southern state of Jubbaland on Sunday, local media reported.

The special forces also destroyed the militant group’s hideouts in four villages in the state, SNA commanders who led the operation told Radio Mogadishu.

The commanders said they will not halt the operation until all terrorists are wiped out.

Somalia has stepped up security operations against al-Shabab in the central and southern regions. However, the terrorist group still controls large swaths of rural areas where they ambushed military forces. – XINHUA