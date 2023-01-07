Trending Now
Zambian government says keeping tabs on rise in COVID-19 cases
Zambian government says keeping tabs on rise in COVID-19 cases

January 7, 2023

LUSAKA, Jan. 7 — Health authorities in Zambia on Friday said they are keeping a close eye on rising COVID-19 cases to ensure that it is kept under control.
Lackson Kasonka, permanent secretary in charge of technical services in the Ministry of Health, said although the country has experienced a steady rise in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19, the ministry is hopeful that the situation would not worsen as in the past.
He told a press briefing that the current rise is not a cause for worry but people need to observe preventive guidelines to ensure that the situation does not spiral out of control.
The ministry will advise on the next course of action should the situation gets worse, he said.
Zambia recorded 208 new cases Friday, out of 2,439 tests done, representing a 9 percent positivity, down from 245 new cases out of 2,606 tests done Thursday.
This brings the cumulative COVID-19 cases so far to 335,339 in the country.  (Xinhua)

