From Refugees to Contributors: The Angolan Community in Namibia

By Benjamin Wickham

CHALLENGES AND TRIUMPHS: Angolians have been living in Namibia for generations, having fled the civil war that devastated Angola in the 1970s and 80s. Despite facing numerous challenges and discrimination, the Angolan community in Namibia has grown and thrived, preserving their culture and contributing to the country’s economy and society.

The Angolan community in Namibia is estimated to be around 50,000 people, primarily living in the northern regions of the country, such as Oshikango, Oshakati, and Ondangwa. Many Angolians arrived in Namibia during the civil war in Angola, seeking refuge and safety from the violence and conflict. Some were granted asylum or citizenship, while others entered the country through informal channels.

The Angolan community in Namibia has faced numerous challenges over the years, including discrimination, lack of access to education and healthcare, and limited economic opportunities. Many Angolians work in the informal sector, such as street vending, domestic work, and construction, where they often face low pay and exploitation. Some Angolians have also faced deportation or forced repatriation by Namibian authorities.

Despite these challenges, the Angolan community in Namibia has managed to maintain their cultural identity and heritage. Angolians in Namibia celebrate their cultural traditions, including music, dance, and cuisine. They also maintain close ties with their families and communities in Angola, often travelling back and forth to visit relatives and participate in cultural events.

In recent years, the Angolan community in Namibia has become more organized, forming associations and groups to advocate for their rights and interests. These groups have worked to improve access to education and healthcare for Angolan children, as well as to promote economic opportunities for Angolan entrepreneurs and workers.

The Angolan community in Namibia has also contributed to the country’s economy and society in numerous ways. Many Angolians work in the agriculture sector, particularly in the production of crops such as maize and millet. Angolan traders also play a significant role in the informal trade between Namibia and Angola, selling goods such as textiles, electronics, and food products.

Despite the challenges they face, the Angolan community in Namibia remains a vibrant and integral part of the country’s social and economic fabric. Through their perseverance and resilience, they have made important contributions to Namibia’s development and continue to enrich the country’s cultural diversity. – Namibia Daily News