Sandstorms cause serious damage to properties in Namibia’s coast

National

June 28, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 28 — Namibia’s coast is facing high temperatures and sandstorms from strong winds of about 40km/hour after the east wind broke through the Atlantic on Sunday, causing serious damage to the public and private properties where homes and shopping malls are flooded with sand.
Police cautioned road users to drive safely as the mini dunes are blocking parts of the road between Swakopmund and Walvis Bay while traffic signs were blown over.
“Motorists are urged to exercise caution as the level of visibility remains poor and roads are full of heaps of sand,” the police warned.
According to residents, strong winds started on Sunday evening, bringing large clouds of sand that they woke up Monday morning to find houses and cars filled with sand and dust following the sandstorm.
The sandstorm has caused infrastructural damage in the major coastal towns including Luderitz, Walvis Bay, Henties Bay, and Swakopmund, and resulted in the closure of a school and businesses in Swakopmund.
The police say they are still gathering information on how many people have been displaced and confirmed that many people’s homes, especially those living in the informal settlements, were damaged.  (Xinhua)

