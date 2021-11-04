 Namibia calls for more investments in ICT industry

Trending Now
November 4, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 4 — Namibia on Thursday called upon the Africa Information and Communications Technology (ICT) ministers to lobby for policy change and serious investment in the ICT industry in their respective countries.
To achieve this noble goal, countries need to innovate and invest more in the education and training of people in new technology so as to empower the African youth with soft skills and technology, Namibia’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Peya Mushelenga, said in his opening remarks at the Africa ICT Ministers Forum in Windhoek.
“We ought to establish an enabling ecosystem that is designed to encourage and promote technological entrepreneurship and innovation across Africa that can tackle the abject poverty and other concomitant challenges bedeviling our continent,” he added.
Namibia in conjunction with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) is hosting the Africa ICT Ministers Forum, which is highlighting the relevance of “information as a public good.” – XINHUA

