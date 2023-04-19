Nominees for the 9th edition of the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards.

It’s Official! The nominees of the 9th edition of the prestigious Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards have been announced. The nominees were announced on Sunday night by Bisola Aiyeola and Adjetey Anang alongside child actors, Jasmine Olarotimi and Nifemi Lawal.

The AMVCAs recognize and celebrate outstanding performances in African television and film across diverse genres.

Anikulapo bagged the most nominations of the night with 16 nominations, followed by Brotherhood with 11 nominations and Shanty Town with 11 nominations.

The awards ceremony will be held on 20 May 2023.

Of the announced categories, 10 are open to public votes, while others will be decided by the AMVCA panel of judges headed by veteran filmmaker, Femi Odugbemi.

The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is proudly brought to viewers by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and sponsored by Amstel Malta, and Zagg Energy Drink. This edition is a three-day event with the award show scheduled for 20 May with a live broadcast across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv and GOtv.

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Bimbo Ademoye – Anikulapo

• Ini Dima-Okojie – Flawsome

• Immaculata Oko Kasum – Ile Owo

• Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

• Enado Odigie – Flawsome

• Nimo Loveline – The Planters Plantation

• Queen Nwokoye – STRAINED

• Nse Ikpe-Etim – Shanty Town

• Ini Edo – Shanty Town

• Scarlet Gomez – Wura

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES) (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Mercy Johnson- Okojie – Battle on Buka Street

• Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street

• Mercy Johnson- Okojie – Passport

• Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

• Albert Oluwatoyin – Visa on Arrival

• Grace Wacuka – Married to Work

BEST ACTOR IN COMEDY (MOVIE/TV SERIES) (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Adokiye Horsfall – Inside Life

• Charles Etubiebi – Just Friends

• Charles Inojie – City Hustler

• Chinedu Ikedieze – Aki and PawPaw

• Kunle Idowu – Unintentional

• Nedu Ani (Nedu Wazobia) – Inside Life

• Nkem Owoh – Battle on Buka Street

• Nosa Afolabi (Lasisi Elenu) – The Razz Guy

• Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Inside Life

• Samuel Perry (Brother Shaggi) – Survivors

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA, MOVIE OR TV SERIES (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Chidi Mokeme – Shanty Town

• Blossom Chukwujekwu – The Trade

• Tope Tedela – All the Colours of the World Are Between Black and White

• Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

• O.C. Ukeje – Black Mail

• NKakalukanyi Patriq – Tembele

• Daniel Etim-Effiong – Kofa

• Chimezie Imo – Choke

• Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

• Richard Mofe Damijo – Four Four Forty-Four

Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV series) (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Abdisattar Ahmed – Gascal

• Bucci Franklin – The Razz Guy

• James Webbo – County 49

• Jeff Roberts Walusimbi – Bedroom Chains

• O.C. Ukeje – Brotherhood

• Taiwo Hassan – Anikulapo

• Yinka Quadri – Anikulapo

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama or TV Series

• Efe Irele – Four Four Forty-Four

• Gina Castel – Kofa

• Ivie Okujaye – On Your Own

• Sola Sobowale – Anikulapo

• Teniola Aladese – Love in a Pandemic

• Toni Tones – Brotherhood

BEST TV SERIES

• Crime and Justice – Yinka Edward

• Diiche – James Omokwe

• The Plan – Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Sarafina Melisa

• When Are We Getting Married – Ife Olujuyigbe, Kayode Kasum

• Visa On Arrival Season 1 – Bovi Ugboma, Ann Obaseki

• Real Housewives of Lagos – Deola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade

• Single Kiasi – Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson

• Flawsome – Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe

• County 49 – Millicent Ogutu

• Game On Season 2 – Vincent Nwachukwu

BEST COSTUME DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

• Millicent Jack – Four Four Forty-Four

• Ezugworie Franca – Brotherhood

• Bolanle Austen-Peters, Clement Effanga, Juliana Dede – Man of God

• Toyin Ogundeji – ANIKULAPO

• Deola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos Reunion Episode

• Bunmi Fashina, Tiannah Empire & Secrets of April – Shanty Town

• Kingsley Okoye Rex – Nnewi the Land of Gold

BEST WRITER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

• Jade Osiberu – The Trade

• Tunde Apalowo and Jeffery Musa David – KANAANI

• Sodi Kurubo, Stephanie Dadet & Victor Aghahowa – Diiche Episode 5

• Funke Akindele, Jack’enneth Opukeme, Stephen Oluboyo, Jemine Edukugho – Battle on Buka Street

• Yinka Laoye – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

• Uche Ateli – Choke

• Sola Dada – Anikulapo

BEST ART DIRECTOR (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

• Olugbenga Ogunsina and Joy Kadiri – Brotherhood

• Pat Nebo & Temple Chima Adighije – Crime & Justice

• Wale Adeleke – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

• Olatunji Afolayan – Battle on Buka Street

• Olalekan Isiaka – Shanty Town

• Toka Mcbaror – Almajiri

• Uche Nwaohiri & Tunde Lawal – Diiche

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER (MOVIE OR TV SERIES)

• Francis Wanyahdeh – Crime & Justice

• Matthew Yusuf – Brotherhood

• Lanre Omofaiye – Anikulapo

• Walter Odhiambo – Shanty Town

• Ismail Adewunmi – Ile Owo

• Muri Salami – Four Four Forty-Four

• Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere – Diiche

• Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere – Real Housewives of Lagos

• Godwin Lawal – Tarella

• Segun Adeleke – Flawsome

BEST DOCUMENTARY

• Awaiting Trial – Chude Jideowo

• 100 of Us – Best Okoduwa

• Truck Blind Spot – Nathaniel George

• Green: The Amazons – Charles F. Solomon; Oluchi Nsofor; Aaron Olayemi; Famous Odion

• Nigeria – The debut – of Nora Awolowo

• Way to the Top – Charles F. Solomon

• Baby Blues – Nora Awolowo

BEST ONLINE SOCIAL CONTENT CREATOR

• Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (THE FINALE) – Tee Kuro

• Husband’s Side Chick – Steve Chuks

• My Sweet Mother Inlaw – Isbae U

• VIP BATHROOM – ABIOLA

• Back From the Future – Elozonam , Kie Kie

• Quick Pronunciations – Kenzy Udosen

• Soldiers at War (Compilation) – Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin

• The Activist – Edem Victor

• Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson – Adeaga Bukunmi

• Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion – Bimbo Ademoye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES -SWAHILI

• Safari – Phoebe Ruguru & Njue Kevin

• Barakatatu – Malcom Hamisi

• Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

• Frida – Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi

• Mpiganaji – Daniel Manege

• Dau – Freddy Feruzi

• Mvanmizi – The Intruder – Wilson Nkya

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES Yoruba

• Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

• Ogeere – Ololade Tijani-Ebong

• Abebi Seranko Seniyan – Funmi Bank Anthony Abdullahi Abdulrasaq

• Mr Raji – Okusanya Bayonle Samson

• Morenikeji – Karamot Adeboye

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES Hausa

• Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

• Kwana Casa’in – Evans Ejiogu

• Lulu Da Andalu – Ty Shaban

• Guzama – Nancy Yiljep

BEST INDIGENOUS LANGUAGE MOVIE OR TV SERIES Igbo

• Brown Ene, Victor Onwudiwe, Ben Cassie – Ifediche

• Shileold A. Ibironke – Ijeoma

• Shileold A. Ibironke – Ego Mbute

• Trinity Ugonabo – The Bride Price (imego)

• Victor Iyke – Uhuruchi

BEST OVERALL MOVIE – AFRICA

• Femi Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

• Funke Akindele – Battle on Buka Street

• Jade Osiberu – Brotherhood

• Kayode Kasum – Ile Owo

• Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

• Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

• Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi – Four Four Forty-Four

THE MULTICHOICE TALENT FACTORY FILM

• A Quiet Intruder

• Cheza

• Leaked

• Revisit

• Stinger

• Strings

BEST DIRECTOR

• Adebayo Tijani and Tope Adebayo – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

• Babatunde Apalowo – All the Colours of the World are between Black and White

• Bolanle Austen – Peters Man of God

• Dimeji Ajibola – Shanty Town

• Jade Osiberu – The Trade

• Kunle Afolayan – Anikulapo

• Loukman Ali – Brotherhoods

• Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

• Obi Emelonye – Black Mail

• Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, James Omokwe – Diiche

BEST MOVIE EAST AFRICA

• Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

• Elenor Nabwiso – Karamoja

• Gashumba Emmanuel – Dial M for Maya

• Hassan Mageye – Bedroom Chains

• Lucy Mwangi – Baba Twins

• Mugisha Herbert Morris – Tembele

• Nadira Shakur – Married to Work

• Omar Hamza – Gacal

• Wilson Nkya & Jane Moshi – Frida

• Wilson Nkya & Philipo Ngonyani – Mvamizi (The Intruder)

BEST MOVIE SOUTHERN AFRICA

• Elvis Chucks – Jewel

• Emmanuel Mwape – Silver Lining

• Leburugraphy – Ke Bona Spoko

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHER – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

• Charles Oleghe – Diiche

• Ekuka Ishaq – Tembele

• Idowu Adedapo – Ijakumo the Born-Again Stripper

• Idowu Adedapo (Mr Views) – Flawsome

• Jonathan Kovel – Shanty Town

• Jonathan Kovel – Anikulapo

• Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

• Mex Ossai, Philip Okpokoro, Esmond Igho, KC Obiajulu, Goke Oyerinde – Real Housewives of Lagos

• Paul Gambit – Jolly Roger

• Yinka Edward – Crime & Justice

BEST MAKEUP – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

• Carina SFX – The Trade

• Feyzo Artistry – Ile Owo

• Francisca Otaigbe – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

• Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Anikulapo

• Hakeem Effects Onilogbo, Jemila Sedik – Battle on Buka Street

• Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

• Sandra Oyiana-Ogbeni – Tarella

BEST SOUNDTRACK – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

• Abiola Olayinka, Habeeb Adebayo – L.I.F.E.

• Adam Songbird and Tolu Obanro – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

• Gbas Gbos by Tolu Obanro and Adam Songbird – Battle on Buka Street

• Jaysynths and Hotkid – Shanty Town

• Joel Christian Goffin – Black Mail

• Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

• Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

BEST SOUND EDITOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

• Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

• Dare Olaitan, Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

• Fredrick Karumba – Click Click Bang

• Grey Jones – The Set Up 2

• Ismail Kyobe Ssebowa – Bedroom Chains

• Kazeem Agboola – Ijakumo the Born-Again Stripper

• Kolade Kayode Morakinyo – Shanty Town

• Kolade Morakinyo, Pius Fatoke – Battle on Buka Street

• Q Rodney Abia, Angelo Anosike, Kayode Kasum – Obara’ M

• Shiloh Godson – Black Mail

BEST PICTURE EDITOR – (MOVIE/TV SERIES)

• Adio Solanke – Ile Owo

• Banjo Onyekachi, Winston Aig-Ohioma, Oluwaseun Adeosun – Diiche

• Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

• Kimera Paul – Tembele

• Martini Akande – Brotherhood

• Sanjo Adegoke – King of Thieves (Agesinkole)

• Steve Sodiya – Ijakumo the Born Again Stripper

• Temitope Folarin – Anikulapo

• Valentine Chukwuma – Battle on Buka Street

BEST LIGHTING DESIGNER

• Francis Wanyahdeh – Crime & Justice

• Francis Wanyahdeh & Ebuka Enejere – Diiche

• Godwin Lawal – Tarella

• Ismail Adewunmi – Ile Owo

• Lanre Omofaiye – Anikulapo

• Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

• Muri Salami – Four Four Forty-Four

• Renaldo Van Den Berg, Emmanuel Patrick, David Otuokere – Real Housewives of Lagos

• Segun Adeleke – Flawsome

• Walter Odhiambo – Shanty Town

BEST ORIGINAL DRAMA SERIES (VOTING CATEGORY)

• A Infiltrada

• Accra Medics

• Dirty Laundry

• Junior Drama Club

• Njila

• Pazia

• Pete

• Ricordi

• The Rishantes

• To Have and To Hold

• Unmarried

BEST ORIGINAL COMEDY SERIES (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Co-Habits

• Flatmates

• Mussulando

• My Siblings and I

• Njoro Wa Uba

• Popi

• RSM

• The Johnsons

• The Return of Original Comedy

• Uncle Limbani

BEST UNSCRIPTED ORIGINAL (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Come Play Naija

• Judging Matters

• Kan-See-Me

• King Bugar

• Off Air with Gbemi & Toolz

• Rock that Aisle Again

• Sakofa

BEST ORIGINAL TELENOVELA (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Covenant

• Dede

• Huba

• Itura

• Mahinga

• Maida

• Mpali

• Prestige

• Salem

BEST SHORT FILM (VOTING CATEGORY)

• Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

• Gbenga Salu – Convictus

• Nkem Nwaturuocha – The Song Maiden

• Teniola Zara King – Teju’s Tale

• Usama Mukwaya, Loukman Ali – Sixteen Rounds

• Uzoamaka Aniunoh – Love Language

• Victor Onwudiwe, Goodnews Erico Isika – Away

Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is an annual accolade presented by MultiChoice recognizing outstanding achievements in television and film production across Africa.