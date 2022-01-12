Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Botswana’s president completes self-isolation, resumes duty
Botswana’s president completes self-isolation, resumes duty
Africa

Botswana’s president completes self-isolation, resumes duty

January 12, 2022

GABORONE, Jan. 12– Health authorities in Botswana on Tuesday cleared the southern African country’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi to leave self-isolation after “he continues to have no COVID-19 associated symptoms,” a government spokesperson said.
“His medical team has assessed his health status and subsequently cleared him because he continues to have no COVID-19 associated symptoms,” John-Thomas Dipowe, acting permanent secretary in the Botswana government communications and information systems, said in a statement.
The fully vaccinated 59-year-old leader entered into a mandatory self-isolation early last week at his official residence situated in the country’s capital city of Gaborone after testing positive for COVID-19.
Masisi got inoculated his first and second doses of Pfizer on June 11 and July 9 respectively last year.
According to the statement, there is no evidence of any acute medical complications since Masisi contracted the disease and has resumed duty.
Botswana has registered 219,509 cases of COVID-19 with 2,444 related deaths.
So far 48.6 percent of the total population received the first dose of vaccine, while 43 percent were fully vaccinated.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 34
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

South Africa all-male group Hush SA are the...

July 9, 2021

S. African minister welcomes approval of China’s Sinovac...

July 3, 2021

Zimbabwe launches land bank to drive agriculture growth

May 1, 2021

At least 26 killed in inter-ethnic fighting in...

February 5, 2018

Mozambique makes significant progress in wildlife conservation: CITES...

May 3, 2018

The Role of the Congolese Hydrocarbons Sector in...

November 11, 2021

“Historic pact” on pan-African free trade area to...

February 15, 2018

Botswana receives first batch of vaccines.

March 10, 2021

 Tanzanian woman pioneers in hydroponic farming.

March 26, 2021

Tanzanian president arrives in Uganda for signing of...

April 11, 2021



100% secure your website.