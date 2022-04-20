Namibia arrests 14 suspects in drug seizure

Trending Now
Crime

April 20, 2022

WINDHOEK, April 20 — Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) on Wednesday confirmed that parcels containing cannabis, crack cocaine, and mandrax tablets, with a street value of 11.9 million Namibia dollars (about 799,000 U.S. dollars), were seized at the Trans Kalahari Border Post in the Omaheke Region last Saturday.
The consignment was seized from a truck that entered Namibia from Botswana and following the non-intrusive inspection, scanning process, and analysis by the customs officials at the border as images revealed that part of the load differed from what was declared in the documents, NamRA spokesperson Steven Ndorokaze said in a statement.
“A subsequent physical inspection uncovered 19 boxes that were not part of the declared consignment, containing prohibited drugs,” he said. “Over 300 parcels of cannabis, together with crack cocaine and more than 10,000 mandrax tablets were seized.”
Ndorokaze said the NamRA and police conducted a joint sting operation and arrested 14 suspected drug dealers.    (Xinhua)

