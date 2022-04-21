Trending Now
The worst Captain in Manchester United History Harry Maguire, Faces Bomb Threat
SPORTS

April 21, 2022

Maguire, who lives with his fiance and two young children, is understood to have taken the threat seriously.A spokesman for Maguire said: “In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.”

The spokesman added: “He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

The 29-year-old’s spokesman said police were “looking into the matter”.

It is not known who made the threat and sources are not willing to say how it was made.

The police said: “On Wednesday, 20 April Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area.

“No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday, 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

This comes following intense criticism Maguire has received for his performances at United, including Tuesday night’s 4-0 defeat by Liverpool.

The £80m defender has been criticised over his lack of form, although he defended himself in a TV interview this week by pointing out both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick have continued to pick him.

(BBC)

