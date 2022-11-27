Trending Now
SPORTS

Morocco stun Belgium at World Cup

November 27, 2022

DOHA, Nov. 27 — Morocco pulled off another World Cup upset on Sunday as the African side shocked Belgium 2-0 in Group F actions. Morocco, who drew 0-0 with Croatia in their first game, had not won a World Cup match since the 1998 World Cup. (Xinhua)

