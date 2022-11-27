SPORTS Morocco stun Belgium at World Cup November 27, 2022 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail Facebook MessengerDOHA, Nov. 27 — Morocco pulled off another World Cup upset on Sunday as the African side shocked Belgium 2-0 in Group F actions. Morocco, who drew 0-0 with Croatia in their first game, had not won a World Cup match since the 1998 World Cup. (Xinhua) Post Views: 24 Facebook Twitter Like WhatsApp Gmail Facebook Messenger 0 comment 0 Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest Edward Chimba previous post Namibia welcomes outcomes of climate COP27 next post Speak out against violence, urges Sioka You may also like Atletico assure top-four finish while Sevilla still have... May 12, 2022 Suspended Kenya, Zimbabwe locked out of AFCON 2023... May 25, 2022 Final draw for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar April 2, 2022 Basketball Africa League to tip off Expanded second... December 10, 2021 Barca claim narrow win in La Liga April 22, 2022 Ghana dumped out of AFCON by debutants Comoros January 19, 2022 UEFA Nations League Finals preview, 6-10 October October 6, 2021 Barcelona coach Xavi surprised by Lewandowski’s performance September 18, 2022 Haaland leads Man City’s fightback, Liverpool put 9... August 28, 2022 Verstappen wins 2021 F1 title with last-lap Abu... December 12, 2021