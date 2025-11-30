China-aided Lao national seismic monitoring network project officially handed over

VIENTIANE, Nov. 30 — A handover ceremony for the China-aided Lao national seismic monitoring network project was recently held in Lao capital Vientiane. The project, which began implementation in 2017, has established 15 modern integrated seismic stations across Laos, as well as the country’s first national earthquake data center.

The project has also trained Lao technical personnel in all aspects of network operation and maintenance, data processing, and information dissemination, enabling the country to independently and rapidly report earthquakes of magnitude 3 and above within its territory, strengthening its capabilities in disaster prevention, mitigation, and emergency response.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lao Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Saynakhone Inthavong, noted that Laos had lacked a nationwide earthquake monitoring system for many years.

He said the aid project is of great significance, as it will greatly enhance the country’s earthquake monitoring capacity, enabling Laos to obtain earthquake information quickly and in a timely manner, and helping Laos mitigate the risk of earthquake disasters.

In her speech, Li Xizhen, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Laos, stated that the close cooperation between China and Laos in earthquake prevention and disaster reduction reflects the deepening of scientific and technological collaboration between the two nations.

On behalf of the aid organization, Li Yonglin, deputy director of the China Earthquake Administration, said that the handover of the project represents not only the transfer of technology but also the continuation of friendship, carrying the deep affection of the Chinese people for the Lao people and demonstrating China’s firm determination to share development achievements and jointly build a security barrier with Laos. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

