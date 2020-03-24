Syrian gov’t imposes partial curfew amid COVID-19

DAMASCUS, March 24 -- The Syrian government on Tuesday ordered a partial curfew starting from Wednesday, according to the state news agency SANA. The curfew begins from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will be applied in all Syrian provinces until further notice, according to the report. The latest measure came one day after the Syrian government declared the first coronavirus case in the country. It is one in a series of steps the government has gradually taken to protect against the COVID-19. Over the past week, the government shut down schools, government institutions, and ministries as well as restaurants, cafes, and marketplaces. Xinhua