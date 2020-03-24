Israel reports 2nd COVID-19 death

JERUSALEM, March 24 -- Wolfson Medical Center in central Israel reported Tuesday that a 67-year-old woman has died of coronavirus. This is the second novel coronavirus death in the country. According to the hospital's statement, the patient also suffered from another serious disease and was hospitalized at the intensive care unit. Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Ministry of Health said a total of 1,656 coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel so far, of whom 30 are currently in serious condition. Xinhua