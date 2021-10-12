Swimmers in top shape

WINDHOEK, OCT. 12 — Participating swimmers in the first Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala of the season put in great performances over the weekend. Aqua Swimming and Fitness Lorenzo Esterhuizen achieved nine first places and one-second place. Jessica Humphre and Roselinda Matyayi, also from Aqua Swimming and Fitness, gained seven first places.

Oliver Durand from Dolphins Swimming Club achieved six first places and five second places. Durand’s younger brother Patrick seems to be one to watch in the future with six firsts and one second place. Robin Engelhard from Dolphins and Kabi Hekandjo from Aqua Swimming and Fitness also achieved six first places.

Quinton Delie from Marlins Swimming Club set a new record in the Men’s under 25-44-year-old 50 meter Butterfly in a time of 29:39 seconds.

The Namibia Swimming Federation’s (NASFED) Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara, said that despite some weather challenges, the event was successful. “It is always a difficult adjustment for our swimmers to go from a nice and cozy 25-meter indoor swimming pool to a 50-meter outdoor swimming pool, especially on such a windy weekend,” she said. “The wind chills the pool down significantly and makes it difficult for swimmers to get in and out of the pool. That being said, we at NASFED are delighted with the results from this past weekend’s Bank Windhoek Long Course gala.”

Four teams comprising one hundred swimmers participated in the 2021 Bank Windhoek National Long Course Gala from Friday, 8 to Saturday, 9 October 2021, at the Olympia Swimming Pool in Windhoek. Sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by NASFED, the swimmers competed in 627 events.

NASFED’s President Aileen Botha said that without the Bank’s continued support, they would not develop swimmers into Olympic champions as it takes many years of continuous training. “Swimming is about being part of a community that encourages success, not only for individuals and the swimmers in the group but for the swimmers coming up behind them. It is about doing your best, all the time, regardless of who is watching. Quality, high-level swimming should be swimmers’ default setting,” she said. NASFED is the national sports body for aquatic sports codes tasked with promoting, organizing, and controlling aquatic sports on a national and international level.