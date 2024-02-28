Trending Now
NationalPolitics

President Mbumba Extends Gratitude for Dignified Mourning of the Late President Geingob.

February 28, 2024

By Imelda Munika

WINDHOEK,February 28, In a heartfelt message, President Nangolo Mbumba has expressed his deep appreciation to the citizens of Namibia for their composed and respectful mourning of the late President Hage Geingob.

“We were able to hold hands in mourning and in honor of his legacy in the most befitting manner,” President Mbumba remarked, commending the nation for coming together in a time of sorrow to pay homage to President Geingob’s enduring legacy.

The President also extended his sincere thanks to international leaders and dignitaries for their condolences, support, and the invaluable solidarity shown through their presence at the state memorial and burial services.

