SuperSport Presents Thrilling UEFA Euro 2024 Qualification Matches on GOtv

NDN Staffer

SuperSport, Africa’s premier sports broadcaster, is set to deliver an extended Matchday 7 action from the 2024 UEFA European Championship qualification on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

GOtv now offers the Supa+ package, which grants viewers greater access to the Premier League than ever before. To savour all the excitement of England’s elite division, simply subscribe to or upgrade to Supa+.

The standout match on Thursday features the Group A showdown between leaders Scotland and Spain at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville. In a surprising turn of events, the Scots secured a 2-0 victory when these teams clashed in Glasgow back in March, leaving La Furia Roja keen on redemption.

Spain’s coach, Luis de la Fuente, commented on the previous defeat, saying, “It was a painful defeat. At this high level, any mistake costs you. But you shouldn’t blame the players. It serves as an experience that any small incident tilts the balance of the match. You can always change things and improve. You have to work harder. The players have grasped this idea very well, and I have seen them identify with it. The last match will not have an influence on this one. It is a whole new chapter, and we will approach it with composure and an intention to win.”

Another high-stakes clash unfolds in Group D as Croatia plays host to Turkey at the Opus Arena in Osijek, aiming to solidify their position at the top of the standings.

Croatia’s manager, Zlatko Dalic, expressed his satisfaction, saying, “We have done well, topping the log despite playing fewer games. But nothing has been decided yet. We will have a few new players for these two matches [against Turkey and Wales], but I expect the level to remain as high as possible.”

Thursday’s action also includes Latvia hosting Armenia in the early kickoff slot, Norway’s visit to Cyprus, and Poland seeking a substantial away victory against the Faroe Islands. Poland has welcomed a new coach, Michal Probierz, who has replaced Fernando Santos and is eager to enhance their chances of climbing the standings in Group E.

Don’t miss the finest football action on GOtv. Visit www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade and join in on the excitement.

UEFA Euro 2024 Qualification Broadcast Schedule

All times CAT

Thursday, October 12

18:00: Latvia vs. Armenia – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

20:45: Spain vs. Scotland – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

20:45: Cyprus vs. Norway – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:45: Croatia vs. Turkey – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Faroe Islands vs. Poland – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1