Star African football player to watch: Ryan Nyambe

While many African players are away from their European clubs due to the ongoing 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations, Nyambe remains available for Blackburn Rovers and their EFL Championship campaign as Namibia did not qualify for the continental finals.

The 24-year-old has been on Rovers’ books throughout his career and is closing in on 200 appearances across all competitions since his senior debut in August 2015.

This season the Brave Warriors player has adapted his game to become a wingback more than a fullback, giving added tactical versatility to manager Tony Mowbray’s approach – though there is a physical toll that comes with this.

“He has trained, modified training,” said Mowbray of the Namibian. “We’re wheeling Ryan out at the moment to see how much of the game he can do. The demands on him playing as a right wing-back have increased compared to playing as a right back. He’s adapting to the increased load and doing fine.”

Nyambe, meanwhile, has not only made a mark on the field – he is also having a major impact off the field in his home country, having established a football academy which is hoping to unearth talent and encourage English clubs to take a chance on young Namibian players.

His road to football stardom in England was made possible by his mother’s determination to move to Manchester when he was a child. It is a decision for which he is still grateful today.

“Honestly, if my mum had not taken that step I do not know what my life would look like now,” Nyambe explained. “I’d still be in Namibia and I certainly wouldn’t be playing for a big Championship club.

“She left me at home with my aunty and grandma for a while and when she got a job she brought me over when I was 10. I always say I didn’t get to where I am now by myself, I owe so much to my parents and to the coaches here at Blackburn.

“I’ve had some big help in my life – I’ve been taught and nurtured well. That’s why I set up the academy, to give back to my country and give opportunities to kids there because at the moment they don’t have many.”

