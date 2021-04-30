Rosatom and Russian Universities are pleased to launch Virtual Education Fair «Study in Russia».

This free event will showcase Russian Universities Undergraduate and Postgraduate degrees, especially programs related to Nuclear Engineering.

Participants will be able to directly engage with Russian University representatives, as well as senior experts in the field and distinguished academic professors. Together, they will not only be able to address any queries related to university admission but also to discover Russian University’s opportunities for international students.

The Study in Russia Virtual Education Fair is presented in partnership with:

National Research Nuclear University (MEPHI)

National Research Moscow State University of Civil Engineering

National University of Science and Technology (MISIS)

National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University

National Research University “Moscow Power Engineering Institute”

Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University named after Peter the Great

People’s Friendship University

Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT)

Ural Federal University named after First President B.N. Eltzin

and other Universities.

Event Objectives

The Study in Russia Virtual Education Fair will provide participants with all the necessary background information to make informed decisions about their future education for lifelong learning. It will not only give participants practical information on the Institute’s upcoming activities but will also offer the unique opportunity to directly engage with Russian Universities admission officers, partner staff, senior experts to gain exclusive insight about available scholarships for international students, admission process, student visa, Tuition fees, life conditions and more.

Content and Structure

The Study in Russia Virtual Education Fair will take place on 29th and 30th of April 2021, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Moscow Time (GMT+3), and will follow the ensuing agenda:

29th of April

11.00 am – 12.00 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

12.00 – 6.00 p.m.: Study in Russia Virtual Fair – fair.studyinrussia.online

fair.studyinrussia.online 13.00 – 13.20 p.m.: Info Session – National University of Science and Technology (MISIS)

13.30 – 13.50 p.m.: Info Session – National Research Tomsk Polytechnic University

14:00 – 14.20 p.m.: Info Session – National Research University “Moscow Power Engineering Institute”

14:30 – 14.50 p.m.: Info Session – Saint-Petersburg Polytechnic University named after Peter the Great

15:00 – 15.20 p.m.: Info Session – People’s Friendship University

30th of April

12.00 – 6.00 p.m.: Study in Russian Virtual Fair – fair.studyinrussia.online

fair.studyinrussia.online 13.00 – 13.20 p.m.: Info Session – Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT)

13.30 – 13.50 p.m.: Info Session – National Research Nuclear University (MEPHI)

14:00 – 14.20 p.m.: Info Session – National Research Moscow State University of Civil Engineering

14:30 – 14.50 p.m.: Info Session – Ural Federal University named after First President B.N. Eltzin

15:00 – 15.20 p.m.: Info Session – RUDN University Digital Preparatory Faculty

Methodology

The Virtual Education Fair will be divided into two activities. The Study in Russian Virtual Education fair where visitors of the platform fair.studyinrussia.online will have the opportunity to interact directly with Russian University representatives and ask their questions in live chat, with the possibility to have audio, video calls. Also, platform visitors will be able to check each university profile (Photo Gallery, Video Gallery, Available Programs, Contact info, Virtual Tour, etc.) on the virtual stand.

The second part of the event will be live info sessions which will be hosted on Zoom, visitors can watch the info sessions on the platform fair.studyinrussia.online – Seminar Area.

Target Audience

The Study in Russian Virtual Education Fair is open to those interested in Studying in Russia and Russian Higher, regardless of age, educational background, industry field, or professional seniority. It may be particularly engaging for participants interested in Engineering Studies and especially Nuclear Engineering. A typical audience may include, but not be limited to, High School Students (under)graduate students, Academic Staff of international institutes, diplomatic staff and delegates, entrepreneurs, business associates, or entry-to-senior-level professionals.

How to register

To sign up, kindly fill in the form www.studyinrussia.online or register on the day of the event on fair.studyinrussia.online

For any further information, please contact gurova-av@rudn.ru