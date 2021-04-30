Canada’s GDP continues rising in February

OTTAWA, April 30 -- Canada's real gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4 percent in February 2021, according to Statistics Canada on Friday. February saw the 10th consecutive monthly increase, continuing to offset the steepest drops on record in Canadian economic activity observed in March and April 2020. However, total economic activity was about 2 percent below the level in February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Services-producing industries rose 0.6 percent while goods-producing industries contracted 0.2 percent for the first time since April 2020. Overall, 14 of the 20 industrial sectors expanded in February. Retail trade activity jumped 4.5 percent in February, following two months of decreases, as 10 of the 12 subsectors were up. Clothing and clothing accessories stores, sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores, and furniture and home furnishings stores saw a double-digit rise. Motor vehicle and parts dealers were also up 4.9 percent, led by higher activity at new car dealers and at automotive parts, accessories and tire stores. General merchandise stores grew 6 percent while building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers were up 3.5 percent and non-store retailers increased for the fourth month in a row, up 0.5 percent in February. Meanwhile, construction rose 2 percent in February, building on increases in the previous two months, as all subsectors were up. However, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction declined 2.8 percent in February while the manufacturing sector contracted 0.9 percent. Xinhua