(Special for CAFS) Zimbabwean president to participate UN General Assembly meeting via video conferencing.

HARARE, Sept. 7 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will this year skip the United Nations General Assembly, which will take place from Sept. 21-27 in New York, the United States of America, amid COVID-19 considerations.

This will be the first time that Mnangagwa misses the world assembly since he became the President in 2017.

A statement from Presidential spokesperson George Charamba on Monday said that the President would not attend the general assembly in person but would do so virtually.

“In light of the continuing COVID-19 global threat, and to allow for the consolidation of reforms and recovery of our economy whose fundamentals are pointing in a positive trajectory, His Excellency the President E.D. Mnangagwa, has this year decided not to attend the United Nations General Assembly in person. Instead, he will participate virtually via video conferencing. This mode includes his pre-recorded address which is slotted for Thursday, September 23rd, 2021, and any other high-level meetings occurring on the sidelines of the main debate,” Charamba said.

Organizers of the general assembly had also recommended a hybrid assembly where member states had an option to either attend physically through country delegations or virtually through online platforms. (Xinhua)