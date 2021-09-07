Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica (Special for CAFS) Zimbabwean president to participate UN General Assembly meeting via video conferencing.
(Special for CAFS) Zimbabwean president to participate UN General Assembly meeting via video conferencing.
Africa

(Special for CAFS) Zimbabwean president to participate UN General Assembly meeting via video conferencing.

written by Anna Hepeni September 7, 2021

HARARE, Sept. 7 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will this year skip the United Nations General Assembly, which will take place from Sept. 21-27 in New York, the United States of America, amid COVID-19 considerations.
This will be the first time that Mnangagwa misses the world assembly since he became the President in 2017.
A statement from Presidential spokesperson George Charamba on Monday said that the President would not attend the general assembly in person but would do so virtually.
“In light of the continuing COVID-19 global threat, and to allow for the consolidation of reforms and recovery of our economy whose fundamentals are pointing in a positive trajectory, His Excellency the President E.D. Mnangagwa, has this year decided not to attend the United Nations General Assembly in person. Instead, he will participate virtually via video conferencing. This mode includes his pre-recorded address which is slotted for Thursday, September 23rd, 2021, and any other high-level meetings occurring on the sidelines of the main debate,” Charamba said.
Organizers of the general assembly had also recommended a hybrid assembly where member states had an option to either attend physically through country delegations or virtually through online platforms. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 24
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

AU to appoint team to oversee troop exit...

September 8, 2017

SADC Member States Brace for Polls

July 23, 2018

African influence on UEFA club competitions

September 24, 2018

South Sudan court convicts 4 Kenyans over theft

September 21, 2017

Sierra Leone to have week-long mourning for mudslide...

August 16, 2017

Zambian president deploys army to quell violence ahead...

August 1, 2021

Happy Independence Day Zimbabwe 🇿🇼

April 18, 2021

Zimbabwean opposition protests against identity card requirement for...

August 31, 2017

11 African countries report presence of 501Y.V2 variant: Africa CDC.

March 6, 2021

Ghana holds South Africa to qualify for AFCON 2021.

March 26, 2021