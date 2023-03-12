Tanzania opens new High Commission in Namibia to strengthen ties

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, March 12 — Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, has inaugurated Tanzania’s new High Commission in Namibia’s capital, Windhoek.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prof Kabudi emphasized the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic ties between the two countries and the need to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and tourism.

He also noted that the new High Commission would serve as a hub for Tanzanian citizens living in Namibia, providing consular services and other forms of support.

At the event, Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, expressed her country’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Tanzania.

She noted that the two countries shared a common history and had many areas of mutual interest, including agriculture, mining, and renewable energy.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also emphasized the importance of people-to-people exchanges, highlighting the need for increased cultural and educational exchanges between the two nations.

Establishing the new High Commission is part of Tanzania’s efforts to expand its diplomatic presence in Africa and strengthen its ties with neighbouring countries.

In recent years, Tanzania has also opened new embassies and consulates in countries such as South Africa, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The inauguration of the High Commission in Windhoek is expected to deepen further the longstanding and friendly relations between Tanzania and Namibia.

It is also hoped that the new diplomatic mission will help to facilitate increased trade and investment between the two countries, as well as promote greater cultural and people-to-people exchanges. – Namibia Daily News