South African police discover over 130 cartridges of AK47 at scene of Johannesburg random shooting

JOHANNESBURG, July 12 — South African police minister Bheki Cele on Monday said the police discovered more than 130 empty cartridges of AK47 at the scene of Sunday’s random shooting in Johannesburg, which killed 15 people and injured eight.

This means the assailants meant “business of killing,” he told community members and media outside the tavern where the shooting happened.

A group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern in an informal settlement in Soweto at around 12:30 a.m. local time on Sunday and started shooting randomly at customers who were sitting inside, killing 12 people on the scene and injuring 11 others, while three people succumbed to injuries later, South African police said on Sunday.

Cele said he intends to deploy more police to patrol and search for people with illegal firearms in the local community, adding that the discovery “speaks volumes about the proliferation of illegal firearms in the community.”

“Those who have illegal firearms should hand them over to the police before we take them,” he said, adding that there would be more efficient police deployment and greater police accessibility in the area.

The motive of the shooting remains unclear. (Xinhua)