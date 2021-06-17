S.African State Capture Inquiry requests three-month extension

JOHANNESBURG, June 17 — South Africa’s State Capture Inquiry on Thursday said it will request the Gauteng High Court to extend the commission for three months in order to conclude its work in September.

Chairperson of the Inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said they still need to hear the evidence from six witnesses before completing hearings. “I will not end the work of the commission in an irresponsible manner,” he said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa who appeared before the inquiry last month would testify again before wrapping up the work.

The commission still wants Jacob Zuma to testify after he refused to do so early this year. His refusal forced the inquiry to approach courts.

The commission has been investigating allegations of corruption and looting of billions of rand believed to have taken place under the previous administration.

– Xinhua